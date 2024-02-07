Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Oppenheimer Director Believes Film's Success Will Open Door For 'Post-Franchise' Cinema

Christopher Nolan said that the success of Oppenheimer might bring about a radical shift in Hollywood film culture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Christopher Nolan
Christopher Nolan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even though it didn't seem like it at the time, a lot depended on whether Oppenheimer was a success or failure. While it was unrealistic to expect a three-hour biopic that covers extremely somber and dark material to perform as well as films from decades ago. Surprisingly, a large number of people contributed to the World War II drama becoming very close to a billion dollars at the box office.

Additionally, the Academy recognized the success story by nominating a record 13 Oscars for it. Director Christopher Nolan has reached even more ambitious conclusions in light of the reception of his recent hit. The filmmaker believes it will set a precedent for other moviemakers to get out of the comfort zones of franchise and IP-based films. 

Oppenheimer points to a “post-franchise” Hollywood says Christopher Nolan 

In a conversation with Deadline, Nolan said that the success of Oppenheimer might bring about a radical shift in Hollywood film culture. The director said, “I think the success of Oppenheimer certainly points to a sort of post-franchise, post-IP landscape for movies — it's kind of encouraging. It reminds the studios that there is an appetite for something people haven't seen before or an approach to things that people haven't seen before."

Over the past 20 years, as the film industry has continued to evolve, actors and directors have seen a steady rise in a variety of new trends. A well-known trend that occurred at the time was the phenomenon of movie franchises. As audience demand for franchises increased, it became evident very fast that people were experiencing “franchise fatigue.”

Christopher Nolan landed the win Martin Scorsese wanted

Previously, Martin Scorsese also expressed regret over a recent trend in cinema. In a conversation with British GQ, Scorsese went into detail about his long-held belief that IP franchises with a superhero theme are harmful to the cinema industry. 

The filmmaker said, “It’s manufactured content. It’s almost like AI making a film. There are going to be generations now that think movies are only those, which means that we have to fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.”

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:03 IST

