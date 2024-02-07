Advertisement

The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced today with Oppenheimer leading with 13 nominations across various categories. However, the Christopher Nolan directorial fell short of creating Oscars history for the maximum number of nominations in a single year at the Academy Awards. Prior to this, at the 89th annual Academy Awards, director Damien Chazelle's La La Land headed into the Oscars with a total of 14 nominations. This Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling starrer won in 6 categories.



Oppenheimer leads the 96th Academy Awards with maximum nominations

Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy as the lead, is currently leading the Oscars 2024 race with 13 nods. The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design and Makeup And Hairstyling. Cillian Murphy has been nominated as Best Actor In A Leading Role while Christopher Nolan has been nominated as Best Director for the film. Emily Blunt has been nominated as Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Robert Downey Jr for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for Oppenheimer.

In the music segment, the film has been nominated in the Original Score and Sound category. Christopher Nolan has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other frontrunners at Oscars 2024

After Oppenheimer set a strong foot at the Academy Awards 2024, the fantasy film Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, follows with 11 nods, while the Martin Scorsese drama Killers of the Flower Moon got 10 nominations. Margot Robbie starrer Barbie which turned out to be a summer blockbuster earned 8 nominations at the Oscars 2024. The 96th Academy Award will take place on March 11 (IST) and will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.