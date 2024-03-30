Advertisement

Oppenheimer, much before its recalibrated felicitation across the international awards ceremony circuits, had already been declared as one of the biggest films of 2023. As per a Box Office Mojo report, the Christopher Nolan film, came in as the third highest grosser for last year, with global collections to the tune of $960,428,540. While the film's unmissable technical prowess and jarringly moving performances from the cast made for the crux of much of the debates in mainstream media, the film was - and evidently still is - a sensitive topic when it comes to the ambit of Japan.

Oppenheimer has finally released in Japan after a near-year long delay



Oppenheimer has made its way to the Japanese audience after a delay of close to a year. For the unversed, the film traces 'father of the atomic bomb' J Robert Oppenheimer's conflicted journey to the creation of the nuclear weapons which annihilated the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki between August 6 and August 9 of the year 1945. The Japanese audience's reception of the film, has been mixed thus far - and high on emotions.

Toshiyuki Mimaki, who survived the bombings at the tender age of three, expressed his take on the film in a telephonic conversation with The Associated Press. He said, "What were the Japanese thinking, carrying out the attack on Pearl Harbor, starting a war they could never hope to win...During the whole movie, I was waiting and waiting for the Hiroshima bombing scene to come on, but it never did". Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla Minus One (2023), which won the Oscar this year for Best Visual Effects, had a more aggressive response to the film. During an online interaction with Nolan, the filmmaker had said, "I feel there needs to an answer from Japan to Oppenheimer. Someday, I would like to make that movie".

Former Hiroshima Mayor Takashi Hiraoka offers criticism for Oppenheimer



Speaking at a preview event for the film, former Hiroshima Mayor Takashi Hiraoka, was clear in his stance. As per Japanese media reports, he said, "From Hiroshima’s standpoint, the horror of nuclear weapons was not sufficiently depicted. The film was made in a way to validate the conclusion that the atomic bomb was used to save the lives of Americans".



Going back to the Japanese public, there were some who appreciated the cinematic grandeur of Oppenheimer with one also recalling choking up as he saw Cillian Murphy's titular character go through inner conflict over his creation. Neither however, agreed to giving their names to The Associated Press journalist they spoke to.