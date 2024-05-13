Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey is owning up to what she believes has been a gross error in judgement. The famed talk show host recently painted herself accountable for the diet culture epidemic, which she feels she was in a place to mold, owing to her relevance as a public figure.

Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey holds herself accountable for contributing to diet culture



Oprah Winfrey recently appeared for a three-hour special segment on YouTube with Weight Watchers, titled Making the Shift. Also present in the discussion, were Rebel Wilson and Amber Riley. The conversation saw Oprah get candid about inadvertently contributing to diet culture by participating in it, never mind all that she preached on public platforms. She said, "I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture. Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online, I’ve been a major contributor to it."

Advertisement

Not just on the profession front, Oprah spoke about being accountable for the same in a personal capacity as well - courtesy of the weight loss and makeover shows that she has spent hours watching. She added, "I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I’ve been working on television."

Advertisement

Oprah has resigned from the Weight Watchers board



For the unversed, Oprah Winfrey, till very recently, was part of the Weight Watchers board. The host however, announced her exit from the same, earlier this year, also revealing that she would be donating her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Advertisement

In a conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Oprah revealed that the reason behind her resignation, was her show, ​​An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, in which she spoke about prescription weight loss medications. The show had premiered in March.