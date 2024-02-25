Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Oscar 2024 Nominated Documentary To Kill A Tiger Lands OTT Deal, Priyanka Chopra Joins Team

Priyanka Chopra said that To Kill A Tiger resonated with her as she was born in the state of Jharkhand, where the Oscar-nominated documentary film is set.

Republic Entertainment Desk
To Kill A Tiger poster, Priyanka Chopra
To Kill A Tiger poster, Priyanka Chopra | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

To Kill A Tiger, directed by New Delhi born Nisha Pahuja, is in the running for the Oscars this year in the Best Feature Documentary category. The 127-minute film has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix before the 96th Academy Awards. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has come onboard the project as an Executive Producer.

For the last six months, To Kill a Tiger executive producers Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have been actively promoting the film. This month, Priyanka also joined the project as an executive producer.  

Advertisement

Priyanka expresses pride in To Kill A Tiger

Talking about her collaboration with To Kill A Tiger team, Priyanka wrote, "I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics."

Advertisement
To Kill A Tiger poster | Image: IMDb

Recalling the time she first watched To Kill A Tiger, the Citadel actress added, "When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

"This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces," Priyanka further wrote.

Advertisement

To Kill A Tiger captures a father's battle for justice

The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.

Advertisement

Other four nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters and 20 Days in Mariupol.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

12 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

12 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

12 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

12 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

12 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

12 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CS Professional Programme Results 2023 declared

    Education18 minutes ago

  2. SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy To Pedro Pascal- Full List Of Winners

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. Broadcom to close $3.8 billion deal with KKR to sell its EUC business

    Tech 28 minutes ago

  5. Kerala AKSHAYA AK-640 Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo