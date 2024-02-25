Advertisement

To Kill A Tiger, directed by New Delhi born Nisha Pahuja, is in the running for the Oscars this year in the Best Feature Documentary category. The 127-minute film has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix before the 96th Academy Awards. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has come onboard the project as an Executive Producer.

For the last six months, To Kill a Tiger executive producers Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have been actively promoting the film. This month, Priyanka also joined the project as an executive producer.

Priyanka expresses pride in To Kill A Tiger

Talking about her collaboration with To Kill A Tiger team, Priyanka wrote, "I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc, and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics."

To Kill A Tiger poster | Image: IMDb

Recalling the time she first watched To Kill A Tiger, the Citadel actress added, "When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter."

"This hard hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces," Priyanka further wrote.

To Kill A Tiger captures a father's battle for justice

The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men. Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges.

Other four nominees in the best Oscar for documentary feature include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters and 20 Days in Mariupol.