Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Oscar 2024 Nominee Colman Domingo To Play Michael Jackson’s Father In King Of Pop's Biopic

Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination, has joined the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. He will play the pop star's father.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Colman Domingo
A file photo of Colman Domingo | Image:Variety/X
Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination, has joined the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. He will play the pop star's domineering father, Joe Jackson, in the film. Lionsgate announced Thursday that Domingo has been cast in Antoine Fuqua's currently-in-production film. On Tuesday, Domingo was nominated for best actor by the Academy Awards for his performance as the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

 

Jaafar Jackson to feature in Michael Jackson's biopic

Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, was the controversial patriarch of the musical family, launching the Jackson 5 and the solo careers of Michael and Janet. But he was also an alienating manager and abusive father whose children, later in life, distanced themselves from him.

Newcomer Jaafar Jackson, nephew to Michael Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the film produced by Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody). The film is being made with involvement of the Michael Jackson estate.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," said Domingo in a statement. “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation.”

 

All we need to know about Michael Jackson's biopic

Lionsgate claims Michael Jackson's biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life, but since the biopic is being made in association with his estate, which has stood up for him against accusations of child sex abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will deal with the late music icon's many scandals. Michael is scheduled to open in theaters in April next year.

(With inputs from AP)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

