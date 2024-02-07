Advertisement

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie the blockbuster live-action movie about the iconic Mattel doll became the biggest film of 2023. Given its deep message of female empowerment, it was a surprise when Margot Robbie's (Barbie) co-star Ryan Gosling (Ken) received only nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, but both the leading lady and the film's director missed out on a nomination.

Reacting to it the Maestro star Carey Mulligan said that she feels sad for Greta about this Oscar snub and anyone who says it doesn’t matter is lying.

Carey Mulligan on her Oscar nomination

In a conversation with Britain's The Times, Mulligan reacted to her nomination for Maestro and said, “(It) is just the coolest thing. Because it's from your peers. It's wicked.” The actress went on to say that any actors who claim they don't care about winning awards “are 100 per cent lying.”

The Saltburn star cannot understand why Greta failed to receive a single nod. She said, “I'm gutted for Greta because I don't know what else you can do as a director to get nominated. You make a critically acclaimed film that's also an incredible global success, and yet you don't get nominated?”

Margot Robbie reacts to Oscar snub

Mulligan speaking out on the snub comes after Margot claimed she is "not sad" about her lack of Oscar nomination, but said she feels bad for Greta. Speaking as part of a panel at a SAG screening of 'Barbie', she said, “There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed.”

Upon its release in July 2023, Barbie pulled in almost $1.5 billion at the box office while its competitor Oppenheimer, which leads the way with a total of 13 nominations, made just over $950 million. Robbie believes that the reaction to Barbie has simply become "bigger" than the industry itself.

