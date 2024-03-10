×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Oscar-nominated I'm Just Ken Almost Did Not Make It To Barbie's Final Cut, Reveals Mark Ronson

I'm Just Ken from Barbie has been nominated for Best Original Song for this years Oscars. The track however, almost did not make the final cut of the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
In a matter of a few hours, the Academy Awards will be rolling out its exclusive red carpet for the 96th edition of its ceremonial night. Among the films which have garnered maximum nods from the Academy, is Greta Gerwig's Barbie. A nomination for the film which garnered surprise from the industry and audience alike, was the satirical track of I'm Just Ken. Song creator Mark Ronson recently shared some trivia on the same.

I'm Just Ken almost did not make the final cut of the film

As per a recent Deadline report, I'm Just Ken required a lot of convincing to make it to the final cut of the film. As per song creator Mark Ronson, the picturisation of the song failed to make an impact during a screening for the studio executives. Director Greta Gerwig had to actively fight for the song to still hold a place in the film.

 


He said, "At that first screening the song wasn’t working. I panicked. The humour wasn’t translating and Greta had to fight. The studio asked her how much she really needed it and she said, ‘With every inch of my body.’ And then there was a big swing."

What influenced Mark Ronson to create I'm Just Ken?

The report also saw Ronson reflect on the vintage aesthetic which inspired the hilarious yet catchy Barbie track. Pressing on the song's strong satire, Ronson further attributed its vibe to himself being characteristically "overdramatic". 

He shared, "It is the 1970s, the book Elton and Bernie wrote. A piano ballad that is sort of proggy and a bit 1980s too. A bit Handbags and Gladrags. Or it could be Robbie Williams…Maybe I’m just overdramatic." Ronson has previously too bagged an Oscar, in 2019 for the song Shallow from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born. He has also won a slew of Grammy's for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse and other notable artists.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

