Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Oscar Winner Alejandro G Inarritu Set For Hollywood Return, Tom Cruise To Star In His Movie

Cruise, who has only featured in big budget franchise projects in the last decade, inked a deal with Warner Bros recently. He is looking to expand his horizons.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Cruise, Alejandro González Iñárritu
Tom Cruise, Alejandro González Iñárritu | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly in talks to feature in The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G Inarritu's new movie. Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire the project, which marks Inaárritu’s first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer in 2015.

Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible | Image: IMDb

Cruise keen on working with filmmakers on individual projects

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are still under wraps for the feature project that was written by Inarritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. The action superstar, who has only featured in big budget franchise projects in the last decade, inked a deal with Warner Bros recently.

File photo of Tom Cruise | Image: IMDb  

There is speculation that Cruise is eager to work with to filmmakers on individual projects after working in blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick, at Paramount.

Cruise is currently working on the next Mission Impossible movie and is still developing a much-touted feature that would be shot in space for Universal and director Doug Liman.

Will Inarritu earn Cruise his first Oscar?

Inarritu is known for films such as The Revenant, which helped DiCaprio win a Best Actor Oscar, and Birdman, Babel, Amores Perros and Biutiful. Cruise, despite his global stardom and popularity as one of the most money-making filmstars of his era, is yet to win an Oscar. He has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire. He earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor category for Magnolia.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

