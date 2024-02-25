Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Oscars 2024: Academy Award Hopeful Ryan Gosling Set To Perform I'm Just Ken At Ceremony
Ryan Gosling, who recently made headlines for his amused reaction at Barbie song I'm Just Ken bagged a major award, will now be performing the same, soon.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Ryan Gosling | Image:X
Ryan Gosling, who recently made headlines for his amused reaction at Barbie song I'm Just Ken bagged a major award, will now be performing the same, soon.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug MenaceVideos19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.