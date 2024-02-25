Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Oscars 2024: Academy Award Hopeful Ryan Gosling Set To Perform I'm Just Ken At Ceremony

Ryan Gosling, who recently made headlines for his amused reaction at Barbie song I'm Just Ken bagged a major award, will now be performing the same, soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Ryan Gosling, who recently made headlines for his amused reaction at Barbie song I'm Just Ken bagged a major award, will now be performing the same, soon.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

17 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. Triptii Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Family

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  5. AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat

    Tech 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo