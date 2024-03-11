×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 05:11 IST

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun At Barbie Snub, Christopher Nolan's No Phone Rule In Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host of Oscars for the fourth time this year. The actor-comedian opened the night with several jokes on Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel | Image:Jimmy Kimmel FC/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Oscars began on a fun note with Jimmy Kimmel's monologue. Kimmel started his monologue addressing Barbie's snub at the 96th Academy Awards. He looked at director Greta Gerwig who shared a laugh as he shifted his glance at the Academy members and said, "Don't laugh, you did not vote for her."

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Barbie ‘snub’

He also spoke about director Christopher Nolan's no phone rule, eliciting laughter from the Oscars attendees. Kimmel then shifted his focus to Ryan Gosling, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Barbie and Best Original Song (I'm Ken), saying, "Ryan, you are so hot." Ryan will also perform later in night with reportedly 65 background dancers.  

Jimmy Kimmel's Opening monologue at Oscars 2024 | Image: Jimmy Kimmel FC/X

He took a swipe at Steven Spielberg, saying, "Are you nominated or do you have season's tickets." Kimmel also snuck in a joke on the canine star of Anatomy Of A Fall - Messi. He asked the dog to lift a leg to react to his jokes. “What do you think of this?” Kimmel asked. “Casting is a huge part of any film. Without casting directors, how on Earth would Bradley Cooper have thought to cast Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro?” When Messi did not care for a reaction, Kimmel tried again and said, “Okay, let me try another one: Casting is a delicate art. When you get it right, actors disappear into their roles. When you get it wrong, your audience asks questions like, ‘Why do all the teenagers in Grease look like they’ve got kids and a reverse mortgage?’” This try too, was unsuccessful and the host made a joke on the dog itself, earning a bark of approval. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 05:09 IST

