Published 21:49 IST, November 15th 2024

Oscars 2025 Finds Its Host In First-Timer Conan O'Brien, Emmy Winner Says 'America Demanded It'

Academy Awards CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced Emmy award winner Conan O'Brien will be hosting the 97th Oscars first time in 2025.

Reported by: Asian News International
Conan O'Brien To Host 97th Oscars
Conan O'Brien To Host 97th Oscars | Image: Instagram
21:31 IST, November 15th 2024