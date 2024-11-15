Published 21:49 IST, November 15th 2024
Oscars 2025 Finds Its Host In First-Timer Conan O'Brien, Emmy Winner Says 'America Demanded It'
Academy Awards CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced Emmy award winner Conan O'Brien will be hosting the 97th Oscars first time in 2025.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Conan O'Brien To Host 97th Oscars | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:31 IST, November 15th 2024