Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child this fall. The couple made the announcement earlier this month with a series of photos in which Hailey is caressing her baby bump. Now two weeks after the announcement, the singer has shared a series of photos from their babymoon diaries.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are holidaying in Japan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin, who is busy holidaying in Japan with his pregnant wife Hailey, dropped adorable photos. In the first photo, the couple, twinning in a black blazer, are sharing an adorable kiss. It was followed by photos in which they are striking a pose for the camera. The last two photos feature solo shots of the ecstatic father-to-be.

(A photo from their babymoon album | Image: Instagram)

For their day out in Japan, Justin and Hailey were twinning in white shirts and black blazers. Justin paired his look with grey pants, while Hailey wore jeans. Justin skipped the caption and let the photos do all the talking.

Fans can't wait for baby Bieber

Soon after Justin shared the photos, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Love you both can’t wait for baby Bieber." Another wrote, "Crying because you two are the cutest and hottest parents." Another wrote, "Justin is so handsome.. hottest dad". A fan wrote, "So precious," followed by heart emoticons.

How did Justin Bieber announce Hailey's pregnancy news?

On May 9, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram account to share glimpses from a vow renewal ceremony with his wife in Hawaii. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. Six years later, the parents-to-be renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony.

Hailey charmed in a white-lace dress which is quintessential to the bride. However, her baby bump is what caught the attention of social media users. The 27-year-old model flaunted her baby bump in the photoshoot. Sources close to the couple told People magazine that Hailey is just a little over 6 months pregnant.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York. The couple got married two months after their engagement. Days later they hosted a lavish ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina where they exchanged vows against the sunset in the presence of close friends and family.