Paris Hilton has realised a long-standing dream of hers. The American media personality and business woman recently shared a set of photos with her daughter - London Marilyn Hilton-Reum - which also doubled up as a face reveal for the newborn. Accompanying the photos, was a lengthy, heartfelt caption, which saw Paris reflect on her motherhood journey so far.

Paris Hilton reveals her daughter's face to world



Paris Hilton took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, showing the businesswoman, basking in the sun, on what appears to be a family picnic. Also part of the pictures, was Hilton's husband Carter Reum. Hilton's post with her family was extra special as it was the first time she had revealed daughter London's face to the public.

The note accompanying the photos shared how Paris had always harboured a little dream to have a daughter by the name of London - now a reality. An excerpt from the caption read, "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember I’m so grateful she is here I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother..."

Paris Hilton has penned a new song as an ode to her motherhood journey



The second part of Paris' caption revealed that in lieu of celebrating her journey with motherhood, she has penned a song in collaboration with her friend singer Sia. The song - titled 'Fame Won't Love You' - is Paris' very own reminder of the fact that nothing in the world could possibly compare to the love she shares with her now family of four.

An excerpt from the caption read, " My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called 'Fame Won’t Love You'. The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world..." The song is now available for streaming.