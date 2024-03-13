×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky For Using Hilton Family Name In His Show

Paris Hilton commented on an Instagram video, slamming Mauricio Umansky for using the 'Hilton name' to promote his show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky
Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky | Image:Instagram
Paris Hilton clapped back at Mauricio Umansky and criticized his comments about his issues with her family on his show, Buying Beverly Hills. She commented on a post, which called Umansky’s gossip session about the Hilton family as ‘tea’ using gen-Z lingo. She claimed that her father, Rick Hilton, wouldn't speak badly about family in public.

Paris commented on a video | Image - Queensofbravo on Instagram

Paris is tired of Umansky

Mauricio Umansky is married to Kyle Richards, who is Kathy Hilton's sister. Mauricio, while shooting for his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, said once again about how he wanted a bigger role in the Hilton and Hyland Company, but he was denied the same. Then he went on to open his own company, ‘The Agency’. Although he says in a studio clip that he would never be caught speaking poorly about his ex-company, in a table discussion with other cast members of his show, he feels betrayed by them.

Paris commented on the page that shared the video saying, “My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family- especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already..”

Paris Hilton with mom and sister | Image: Instagram

Paris Hilton about keeping the arrival of her daughter a secret

The Socialite had earlier opened up about  keeping the news of the arrival of her daughter a secret. "I want to tell my mom because I feel like it's really going to hurt her feelings if I don't tell her. Pro is she'll be happy and she'll help me plan the nursery and baby clothes. But it was just so nice having no one bothering us or - I don't know, it was just our world. I'm torn between both ... I know I can trust her, but it's just a hard decision," she tells husband Carter in a clip from an episode of 'Paris in Love'.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

