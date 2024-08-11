Published 18:48 IST, August 11th 2024
Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform
Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics, as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:48 IST, August 11th 2024