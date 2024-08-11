sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:48 IST, August 11th 2024

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform in the closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics, as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform Sunday.
