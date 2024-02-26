English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About His MCU Debut With ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot: I Can Tell You...

Pedro Pascal who is all set to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe with the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot has spoken about it for the first time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a successful leap for his already fascinating career, Pedro Pascal is set to headline the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. The acclaimed actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with this one and will play the character of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic.

What did Pedro Pascal say about his MCU debut?

Without revealing much, Pedro said, “I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond! There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

 

 

What more do we know about the Fantastic Four reboot?

Set against the backdrop of a meticulously crafted cinematic universe, the Fantastic Four reboot promises to deliver a blend of action, intrigue, and character-driven storytelling. As production gears up for a summer 2025 release of the Fantastic Four reboot, the buzz surrounding Pedro Pascal's involvement continues to escalate.

Advertisement

Another Fantastic Four actor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show and revealed that Pedro initiated a group chat within a week after the cast announcement. He said, “I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and then there are two +44 numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph.”

 

 

Pedro Pascal shares an update on The Last Of Us season 2

After winning the SAG awards for Best Male Actor In a Drama Series for The Last Of Us, Pedro spoke to Deadline where he revealed, “Filming is going amazing. It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2. Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I’ve never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

3 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

5 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

5 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

5 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

5 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

5 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

5 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

5 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Speculations Rife Over Cross-Voting As 6 SP MLAs Skip Party Dinner

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | S. Jaishankar jokes about UNSC membership: 'Leave it on BCCI'

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Tapping MSME, startup potential Army's focus for self-reliance: COAS

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Designer Rohit Bal Makes His First Appearance After Health Scare

    Lifestyle29 minutes ago

  5. Earthquake News Today: Quake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Punjab's Tarn Taran

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo