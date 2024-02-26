Advertisement

In a successful leap for his already fascinating career, Pedro Pascal is set to headline the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. The acclaimed actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with this one and will play the character of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic.

What did Pedro Pascal say about his MCU debut?

Without revealing much, Pedro said, “I can tell you how excited I am, which is beyond! There isn’t anything more exciting than being in a cast like Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joe Quinn and our director Matt Shakman. To be invited to a family like that is unbelievable, and we all just want to do our best and share it with the world.”

Pedro Pascal's lips are sealed when it comes to when production will start on #FantasticFour but he does reveal that his new #Marvel family can't wait to "share [their story] with the world." 🤐 pic.twitter.com/u5MrlnjWD5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024

What more do we know about the Fantastic Four reboot?

Set against the backdrop of a meticulously crafted cinematic universe, the Fantastic Four reboot promises to deliver a blend of action, intrigue, and character-driven storytelling. As production gears up for a summer 2025 release of the Fantastic Four reboot, the buzz surrounding Pedro Pascal's involvement continues to escalate.

Another Fantastic Four actor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show and revealed that Pedro initiated a group chat within a week after the cast announcement. He said, “I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and then there are two +44 numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph.”

Pedro Pascal shares an update on The Last Of Us season 2

After winning the SAG awards for Best Male Actor In a Drama Series for The Last Of Us, Pedro spoke to Deadline where he revealed, “Filming is going amazing. It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2. Stepping into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I’ve never done anything like this before that has such original authorship before I ever got to it.”