Published 20:55 IST, August 19th 2024
Phil Donahue, Whose Pioneering Daytime Talk Show Launched An Indelible Television Genre, Dies
Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that made household names of Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and many others, has died. He was 88.
Phil Donahue hosted the The Phil Donahue Show | Image: AP
