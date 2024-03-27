×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise To Get A Reboot, Producer Confirms

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five movies that starred Johnny Depp, has confirmed a reboot for the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise To Get A Reboot, Producer Confirms | Image:ImdB
  • 2 min read
If you loved watching Pirates of the Caribbean films, here is some good news for you. The franchise is now getting a reboot.

Pirates of Caribbean reboot announced

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook said that the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot instead of being a sequel.  "It's hard to tell. You don't know, you really don't know," Bruckheimer said. 

Poster of Pirates of Caribbean | Image: IMDB

When asked if audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie, the director said, "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know." He further added, “With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you.”

Speaking about the reboot, Bruckheimer said, “But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.”

More about the Pirates franchise 

The Pirates franchise famously starred Johnny Depp as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003's smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.

With this update of Pirates of the Caribbean returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return to the franchise as his relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Each of the five Pirates films reportedly grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide.

With inputs from ANI

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

