Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Poor Things' Suzy Bemba On How She Struck A Balance Between Acting And Being A Doctor In Training

Suzy Bemba made quite the impact with her limited role of Toinette in awards season favourite Poor Things. Acting however, was never Plan A for the French star.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suzy Bemba
Suzy Bemba | Image:suzybemba/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Poor Things has emerged as the title to watch out for, especially when it comes to nabbing wins in the Best Actress category, courtesy of Emma Stone's convincing portrayal of Bella Baxter, a girl scientifically brought back from the dead, set against Victorian London. The awards season buzz has thrown a fresh spotlight on the film also bringing into notice the Yorgos Lanthimos directorial's supporting cast - a shining name in which is Suzy Bemba.

Suzy Bemba on juggling between two worlds


Suzy Bemba's expansive training in the department of performing arts is what gives her an edge in her blooming career as an actor. "Ten years of ballet, maybe six years of singing classes" for Bemba stood replaced by acting when a leg injury prevented her from further exploring ballet. Always attempting to stay true to expressing herself, Bemba's tepid steps as an actor comes in congruence with her still forging ahead on her path to become a doctor. 

She said, "I wanted to go to med school, that was always the dream, so when I graduated, that’s what I did. It was April of 2019, and I thought, ‘Maybe I could get a nice summer job and try acting?...My parents told me I needed to finish med school, so I’ve been doing acting and studying at the same time. I don’t know if my mom is convinced acting is a real job. It’s a lot, but in some ways, it takes the pressure off, because I’m not working (as an actor), I’m busy studying. I’m not worried about finding the next job. When I spend too much time just acting, I feel like my brain is shrinking, like I’m missing something."

What is Poor Things about? 


Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, features Emma Stone as a young Victorian London woman, brought back to life by a scientist after having attempted suicide. Emma's Bella Baxter embarks then on a placidly approached yet eccentrically-coloured odyssey of self-discovery.

The film is adapted from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

