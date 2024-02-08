English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Why Jo Koy's Golden Globe monologue was labelled a 'total disaster'

Reflecting on the aftermath of Golden Globes 2024, Jo Koy acknowledged the difficulty of hosting such a prestigious event, stating that it was a tough room.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jo Koy
Jo Koy file photo | Image:AP
Jo Koy, the comedian at the center of the 2024 Golden Globes hosting controversy, recently appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know to address the negative reception following his hosting duties. The comic admitted to feeling hurt by the backlash and expressed his thoughts on criticism levied against him during the awards show. The comedian admitted that negative response and backlash to his hosting duties did hurt him a bit.

Jo Koy responds to the criticism after Golden Globes 2024

Reflecting on the aftermath of the Globes, Koy acknowledged the difficulty of hosting such a prestigious event, stating, "It’s a tough room. It was a hard job." He admitted to feeling deflated by the negative reviews but emphasised his enjoyment of the experience and his love for stand-up comedy, suggesting that hosting is a different beast altogether.

Jo Koy | Image: AP

 

"I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember," Koy said on GMA3. "It’s a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but I got to still say I loved what I did," he added.

Specifically addressing the controversy surrounding his jokes, Koy mentioned his remark related to Taylor Swift, admitting it was "a little flat" and clarifying that it was intended more as a jab at the NFL's camera usage rather than a direct dig at the pop star. He also acknowledged that some of his material fell short, attributing the rushed preparation period of just 10 days for the hosting job.

Jo Koy | Image: AP

 

Jo Koy addresses other Golden Globes controversies

The American comedian began his monologue by reminding the audience that Meryl Streep always won the awards. He then focused on Oppenheimer, claiming that the film “was one hour too long”. Christopher Nolan, who was sitting in the front row, didn't seem amused by Koy's review of his film. His joke about Barbie did not go over well with netizens either. Many people criticised Koy for making sexist and vulgar jokes. He said, "Barbie is a movie about a plastic doll with large boobies." Margot Robbie smiled, but it was clear she didn't like the joke at all. Her co-star Ryan Gosling and 'Barbie' director Golda Gerwig both appeared annoyed.

“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to cellulite and flat feet - or what casting directors call 'character acting',” he said. When his joke didn’t land, Koy soon became defensive. “You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these and they are the ones you are laughing at,” he said.

Jo Koy | Image: Variety/X

 

Koy's humour also seemed to rub some celebrities the wrong way, notably Taylor Swift, as he made remarks about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Additionally, his comments on Robert De Niro's recent fatherhood garnered mixed reactions from the veteran actor and the audience.

At times, Koy became defensive when his jokes didn't land well, defending his writing and the challenging time frame within which he prepared the monologue. Despite the controversies and negative feedback, Koy expressed a desire to delve back into stand-up comedy rather than immediately jumping back into hosting duties.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

