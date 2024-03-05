Advertisement

English actress and comedian Emily Atack has revealed the gender of her baby. For the gender reveal, the actress chose to do it live on TV.

The actress is set to become a proud mom to a baby boy, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 34-year-old TV star is expecting her first child with partner Alistair Garner, and she made a surprise announcement live on air.

Speaking on 'BBC Breakfast', Emily, who is heading up a campaign to introduce Affirmative Consent in relationships, said: "Education in schools is so important. I don't remember any sex education at school for me and I think that as a nation we are very embarrassed, repressed and shy about these things.”

She further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’: "But I also think that it's important to have boys and girls talking about it together. Good education underpinned with a change in law is a start. I'm six months and ... I wasn't going to say this but I am going to say it ... I'm having a boy.”

She said that she wants her baby to be a part of a really positive change and she wants him to grow up knowing that he can talk about these things openly and enjoy his life.

She said, “I want him to be on the right side of history."

The former 'Celebrity Juice' star added that while she doesn't have the "perfect solution" to the issue of consent just yet, signing a petition will create a "social norm" when it comes to talking openly about the topic.

She added: "Some days I have hope, sometimes the futility feels kind of draining but I think if we keep having these conversations, sign this petition - as I say it's not the perfect solution but it's a really good start - will create a societal norm that this stuff is being talked about and people won't be so embarrassed to talk about it.”