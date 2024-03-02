Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka Chopra), who must protect her family when the mysterious sins catch up.

Karl Urban, Priyanka Chopra
Karl Urban (L), Priyanka Chopra (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Love Again, has announced her next project alongside Karl Urban. Titled The Bluff, the upcoming movie is from the Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It will be helmed by Frank E. Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

Priyanka Chopra announces new project

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a screengrab of the news in Deadline and shared that she is joining hands with Karl Urban, known for the streaming series The Boys. Sharing the post, the actress quoted Mark Twain, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates."

Know more about The Bluff

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (played by Priyanka), who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. As per a report in Deadline, the movie, which is targeting a spring production start in Australia will be available to stream on Prime Video. The film marks the second collaboration among Amazon MGM Studios, AGBO and Chopra Jonas after the global espionage franchise Citadel. Chopra is set to return for Citadel season two, which will be directed by Joe Russo.

(A file photo Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram)

Producers include AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures’ Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

AGBO’s Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures’ Zoe Saldana; Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher; Ballarini; and Flowers serve as executive producers.

Up next, Priyanka will be seen in the OTT offering Heads of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. The action comedy is helmed by Ilya Naishuller.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

