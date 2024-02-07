Priyanka Chopra Replaces Zoe Saldana For Russo Brothers' The Bluff? Deets Inside

Advertisement

After the success of her OTT series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is now gearing up for her next project. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra will be starring in Russo Brothers backed film The Bluff. A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the casting call for the film, set to be directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka Chopra replaces Zoe Saldana?

When reports of the film surfaced a year ago, it was supposed to star Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana. Now, the screenshot mentions Priyanka Chopra as the ‘cast’. The casting call features a requirement of a “13-year-old half Indian character, who has cerebral palsy.” “Performers with mobility disabilities are strongly encouraged to submit,” the screenshot mentions.

“Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood film The Bluff is being produced by The Russo Brothers. It is a period drama set in the 1800s. The shooting starts in June, 2024,” read the caption of the Reddit image.

Advertisement

Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra being criticised for her skin tone

Last year, Priyanka grabbed headlines after she revealed that her skin was "lightened" in many Bollywood films and was called the "dusky actress". Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra shared why the actress must not have felt beautiful even after winning Miss World. She revealed that when PeeCee was young people used to berate her skin colour.

File photo of actress Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka 's mother said that the Chopra family is generally fair-skinned except for her father and the actress went on him in terms of skin tone. "Priyanka was not all that bad, she was very good-looking, dhani gehua (wheatish) complexion" but there were some people who used to berate her and she couldn't forget those comments. "I believe that Priyanka may have experienced childhood trauma due to past events," she added.