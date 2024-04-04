×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra Resumes Work After Holidaying In India, Drops Photo Of Heads Of State Script

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India with their daughter Malti Marie to celebrate Holi and attend Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra recently returned to her home in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie after celebrating the Holi and Roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra in India. After having leisure time, the actress has resumed work.

(A file photo of Priyanka, Nick with their daughter Malti Marie | Image: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra shares an update on Heads Of State

The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she is back at the sets of Heads Of State. She shared a photo of the script with "Heads Of State, written by Harrison Query" printed on it. Sharing the photo Priyanka wrote, "And we're back..."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, the action comedy-drama is directed by Ilya Naishuller and stars Idris Elba and John Cena, apart from Priyanka in the lead roles. Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles and Richard Coyle, have joined as supporting characters. Filming began in London in May 2023. Later in July and August, location shooting moved to Trieste for some chasing scenes. However, owing to a strike in Hollywood, the filming came to an abrupt halt.

All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka started her India vacation by attending a Bulgari event in Mumbai followed by a Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani. The next day, Nick landed in the country and later that day, a couple was snapped outside Farhan Akhtar's house. After completing her work commitments, she, along with his family, visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, followed by a Holi party in Noida along with her Chopra clan. She also attended the birthday bash of her cousin Mannara Chopra in Mumbai where she arrived in a white ensemble. She concluded her India trip with her brother Siddharth and Neelam's roka ceremony.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

