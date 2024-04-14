Advertisement

Actress Priyanka Chopra has heaped praise on Indian-origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel for his impressive debut as a director with Monkey Man. Priyanka took to Instagram stories and gave a shout out to Patel and the cast of the film, which also includes Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film released in the US on April 5.

Priyanka Chopra lauds Monkey Man

Priyanka Chopra recently put out her review for the Monkey Man and called Dev Patel’s directorial an "impressive debut." Dev Patel stars in Monkey Man as a kid who swears vengeance on the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother. The film was originally scheduled to be released in India on April 19, but there is currently no release date as it awaits CBFC approval, reportedly due to violence, sexual scenes, and references to Hindu religion and mythology.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video of the film. She wrote, "Bravo Dev Patel! What an impressive debut!" She also tagged Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and producer Jordan Peele. As for Priyanka, she is currently busy filming her upcoming film, Heads of State.

Dev Patel opens up about directing Monkey Man

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel shared that he became "a reluctant writer and then a sort of reluctant director" on the project. Earlier, he pitched the film to Neill Blomkamp to direct it, however, the latter encouraged him that he should helm it himself because of his attachment to the material. "There were some incredible people that pushed me into this director's seat, and once I was there, I didn't look back," he continued.

Now, after making Monkey Man, Dev's opinion has changed and said, "It was by any means necessary I was going to birth this dream so I really love it, and I would love to do it again if I was so lucky." Apart from Dev Patel and Sikander Kher, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.

