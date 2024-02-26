Priyanka Chopra Shares Trailer Of India-set Oscar Nominated Documentary To Kill A Tiger | Watch

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who joined the team of Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer shared the trailer of the film. Before the 96th Academy Awards, the documentary film has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. The trailer gives a glimpse into the hard-hitting docu drama that chronicles a father's battle as he seeks justice for his teen daughter who is a victim of sexual abuse.

Priyanka shares To Kill A Tiger trailer

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote, "Trailer. Truly remarkable." The film collates testimonies from the victim, her father and villagers where the girl was gang-raped. To Kill A Tiger background score highlights the haunting narrative it endeavours to put forth. The testimonies of the alleged perpetrators and their families are also shown in the movie.

Priyanka comes onboard the team of To Kill A Tiger

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement about joining the To Kill A Tiger team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling and others. On her Instagram handle, she wrote in a post, "I'm so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc , and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics . When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father's valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter."

What is To Kill A Tiger about?

To Kill a Tiger, directed by New Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, has won two dozen prizes throughout the world, including Best Documentary at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Amplify Voices Award at TIFF, and Best Feature Documentary at the Canadian Screen prizes. The Directors Guild of Canada recognised Pahuja with the 2023 Excellence in Documentary Award. Despite not having any distribution in the United States, it made the Oscar documentary shortlist and was nominated; the Netflix arrangement will ultimately alter that. According to Deadline, Pahuja spent eight years working on the film