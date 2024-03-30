×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Rapper 50 Cent Accused Of Rape, Physical Abuse By Ex Daphne Joy

Rapper 50 Cent has been accused of physical abuse by his former partner, Daphne Joy. The two are parents to their 12-year old son Sire.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
50 Cent with Daphne Joy and son Sire
50 Cent with Daphne Joy and son Sire | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

50 Cent has been accused of 'physical abuse' and 'rape' by his former partner Daphne Joy. These allegations come in the midst of a custody battle the two are already involved in, over their twelve year old son, who goes by the name of Sire. It is worth mentioning in this regard that 50 Cent had been charged with domestic violence against Joy back in 2013 - the rapper, at the time, had pled guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanour vandalism.

Daphne Joy levies accusations of intimate partner violence on 50 Cent


Daphne Joy has been rather vocal in asserting her personal experiences with Daphne Joy. Joy's statement regarding the event explicitly accuses the rapper of having 'raped' and 'physically abused' her. 

Advertisement


The statement read, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on...You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time".

Advertisement

50 Cent has responded to the allegations


50 Cent was swift in denying the claims levied by ex partner Daphne Joy. A representative for the rapper, flat out denied the claims of rape and physical abuse. Also looped into the statement, was reference to the ongoing custody battle between 50 Cent and Daphne Joy over their 12 year old son Sire. 

Advertisement


The statement reads, "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time." 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

a few seconds ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

9 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

13 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

22 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

24 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

33 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

36 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

40 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

41 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

an hour ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo