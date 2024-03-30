Advertisement

50 Cent has been accused of 'physical abuse' and 'rape' by his former partner Daphne Joy. These allegations come in the midst of a custody battle the two are already involved in, over their twelve year old son, who goes by the name of Sire. It is worth mentioning in this regard that 50 Cent had been charged with domestic violence against Joy back in 2013 - the rapper, at the time, had pled guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanour vandalism.

Daphne Joy levies accusations of intimate partner violence on 50 Cent



Daphne Joy has been rather vocal in asserting her personal experiences with Daphne Joy. Joy's statement regarding the event explicitly accuses the rapper of having 'raped' and 'physically abused' her.

The statement read, "Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on...You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time".

50 Cent has responded to the allegations



50 Cent was swift in denying the claims levied by ex partner Daphne Joy. A representative for the rapper, flat out denied the claims of rape and physical abuse. Also looped into the statement, was reference to the ongoing custody battle between 50 Cent and Daphne Joy over their 12 year old son Sire.

The statement reads, "The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy, the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time."