Rapper 50 Cent whose recent noticeable weight loss sparked speculations took to Instagram to set the record straight. Dismissing rumors of using the slimming drug Ozempic, the artist emphasized that his impressive 18 kg weight loss was a result of a dedicated workout. 50 Cent whose real name is Curtis Jackson credited his workout sessions for weight loss and not pharmaceutical intervention.

Rapper 50 Cent clarifies drug rumours

In a candid message on his social media handle, 50 Cent clarified that his transformation was achieved through rigorous physical activity, primarily while performing nightly on his recent world tour. He addressed the rumours around Ozempic, stating, "I was in the gym, I was working out, man. They're gonna say it's Ozempic; I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You've seen me on tour, I run around."



Contrary to drug-related speculations, an insider shared with Page Six that 50 Cent's weight loss was the outcome of an intense eight-month fitness regimen. The rapper committed to three hours of daily gym sessions, showcasing his dedication to preparing for the Final Lap tour that commenced in July of the previous year.

Rapper's ongoing preparation for Final Lap Tour



The motivation behind the rapper's fitness journey was linked to his Final Lap tour, which kicked off in July. The Candy Shop artist aimed for peak fitness, dedicating significant hours to training. The tour featured iconic performances alongside rap legends such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent's transformation not only dispels drug-related rumors but highlights the commitment and hard work invested in achieving a healthier lifestyle, proving that his weight loss journey was grounded in fitness and dedication rather than pharmaceutical shortcuts.

