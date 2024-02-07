Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Rapper 50 Cent Debunks Ozempic Rumours, Attributes 18 Kg Weight Loss to Rigorous Workout

Rapper 50 Cent debunks rumors that were attributing his 18 kg weight loss. The Candy Shop artist clarified that it was not Ozempic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rapper 50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent | Image:Rapper 50 Cent
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rapper 50 Cent whose recent noticeable weight loss sparked speculations took to Instagram to set the record straight. Dismissing rumors of using the slimming drug Ozempic, the artist emphasized that his impressive 18 kg weight loss was a result of a dedicated workout. 50 Cent whose real name is Curtis Jackson credited his workout sessions for weight loss and not pharmaceutical intervention.

Rapper 50 Cent clarifies drug rumours

In a candid message on his social media handle, 50 Cent clarified that his transformation was achieved through rigorous physical activity, primarily while performing nightly on his recent world tour. He addressed the rumours around Ozempic, stating, "I was in the gym, I was working out, man. They're gonna say it's Ozempic; I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You've seen me on tour, I run around."


Contrary to drug-related speculations, an insider shared with Page Six that 50 Cent's weight loss was the outcome of an intense eight-month fitness regimen. The rapper committed to three hours of daily gym sessions, showcasing his dedication to preparing for the Final Lap tour that commenced in July of the previous year.

Advertisement

Rapper's ongoing preparation for Final Lap Tour


The motivation behind the rapper's fitness journey was linked to his Final Lap tour, which kicked off in July. The Candy Shop artist aimed for peak fitness, dedicating significant hours to training. The tour featured iconic performances alongside rap legends such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement

50 Cent's transformation not only dispels drug-related rumors but highlights the commitment and hard work invested in achieving a healthier lifestyle, proving that his weight loss journey was grounded in fitness and dedication rather than pharmaceutical shortcuts.
 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement