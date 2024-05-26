Advertisement

Rapper Nicki Minaj ran into trouble with law enforcement during her recent trip. She was detained at the Amsterdam airport for alleged possession of drugs. Her subsequent tour in the UK was cancelled due to the same.

Nicki Minaj pays a hefty fine to get out of police custody

On May 25, Nicki Minaj was detained by the airport authorities at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. As per reports, she has been accused of taking soft drugs outside the country. As per IANS, Minaj was released from police custody in Amsterdam after being arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly carrying drugs. Minaj streamed her arrest on Instagram Live.

The arrest occurred at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where Dutch police reportedly found pre-rolled marijuana joints in her luggage. The raptress denied ownership of the drugs, saying that they belonged to her security personnel. IANS reports that the Netherlands classifies marijuana as "soft drugs," and exporting it is illegal despite its legal status within the country.

Nicki Minaj accuses officially of taking her luggage illegally

Soon after she was detained, Nicki Minaj took to her social media accounts to share her ordeal in a video. She wrote in the caption, “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs.” She further accused the security personnel of deliberately sabotaging her tour. She added, “This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.”

A file photo of Nicki Minaj | Image: Instagram

The venue of her show sent out a statement informing her fans about the postponement of the concert and assured them that their tickets would remain valid.