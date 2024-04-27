Advertisement

Ray Chan, a longtime art director associated with the production design department of Marvel Studios, died on April 23. He died at his home in Wales, confirmed the studio in a statement. He was a regular contributor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe having worked on the projects Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the yet-to-release film Deadpool & Wolverine.

What more do we know about Ray Chan?

His first Marvel film was the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. He served as the supervising art director. Other than MCU projects, Chan has also worked on the films National Treasure, Nanny McPhee, Children Of Men, Blood Diamond, Robin Hood, Knight and Day and Dungeons and Dragons among others.

He was born on December 1, 1967 in Oldham, Greater Manchester. Chan was raised by his parents, who had immigrated from Hong Kong. The 1993 film The Secret Rapture marked his debut in the world of film and commercial art departments, according to Variety.

Advertisement

Chan is survived by his wife Lindsay and children -- Caspar and Sebastian.