Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years together. The Borat star and the Wedding Crashers actress, who married in 2010, announced their split Friday in joint Instagram posts that showed them together in tennis outfits. The divorce announcement comes at a time when Cohen is caught up in a controversy involving Rebel Wilson and her memoir Rising Rebel in which the latter has made accusations of inappropriate behavior on set of their 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher | Image: AP

As Cohen and Fisher announced divorce, many were quick to speculate that they have split up amid Wilson's accusations. But, what is the truth?

Rebel accuses Cohen of sexual harassment

Cohen and Fisher revealed on Friday that they had separated after 14 years of marriage shortly after Rebel Wilson publicly accused Cohen of sexually harassing her and making lewd demands while they worked together on the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby.

A source close to Fisher and Cohen revealed that their split has nothing to do with the claims Wilson has made in her new memoir Rebel Rising. “They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family,” an insider close to the estranged couple told Us Weekly.

Cohen denies allegations made by Wilson in her memoir

Meanwhile, through his representatives, Sacha Baron Cohen has “vehemently” denied Rebel Wilson’s allegations, while a source close to him and Fisher explained that their decision to divorce pre-dates the controversy surrounding Wilson’s book. Fisher, 52, and Cohen, 48, met at a party in Sydney in 2001, and became engaged in 2004. They have a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.