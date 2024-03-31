Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon last appeared in 2023 film Your Place or Mine. The actress has been taking it easy on the acting front as she voraciously embraces her role as a producer under her own banner, Hello Sunshine. The actress recently revisited time spent with one of her co-stars, Kerry Washington.

Reese Witherspoon lauds Kerry Washington's zest for positivity



Reese Witherspoon recently marked an appearance on The Bright Side podcast. One of the many topics she got candid about, was her time with then co-star and now friend, Kerry Washington. She particularly appreciated the latter's drive to make everybody feel "seen and acknowledged". Reese said, "It's important to set a tone. The way you start things and the way you end things...you come in and you say 'Hello' to everybody...I'd never seen anybody do that before...(It) made such a difference".

Little Fires Everywhere, currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, follows the Richardson family, who welcome a mother and daughter into their lives and home. However, ensuing events turn their family upside down. The persisting undercurrent of racial dynamics in the show have also been a topic of constructive debate. The show also stars Lexi Underwood, Gavin Lewis, Jade Petthyjohn and Joshua Jackson among others.

How did Reese Witherspoon and Keery Washington become friends?



Late last year, while attending The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala. Kerry Washington opened up about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon. Kerry shared how Reese had been so entirely forthcoming when it came to giving her pointers on starting her own production company.

The Scandal actress said, "I remember when I was first starting my production company, I realized, Oh, Reese Witherspoon has had three production companies. I bet she has some wisdom to share about what has worked and what hasn't. And I called her. Reese and I didn't even know each other. I called her and I said, ‘I'm going to start my production company. Can you tell me about some pitfalls to avoid?’ And she was like, ‘Nobody has ever done that...It was the beginning of our friendship".