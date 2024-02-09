Advertisement

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl, in April of 2023. The veteran actor recently reflected on embracing fatherhood as he commenced his 80s. He also revealed how the rest of his children have taken quite well to their new sibling.

Robert de Niro elaborates on the joy of fatherhood



In a recent interview with People, Robert De Niro opened up about his ongoing experience of embracing fatherhood for the seventh time at the age of 80. The Killers of the Flowers Moon actor simply expressed his gratitude over spending as much time as possible with her. He said, "She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet. (When I) look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment." The decorated actor further elaborated how it means "everything" to him for his entire family can "all be together".

Besides Gia, whom he shares with partner Tiffany Chen, De Niro has six other children. He was married to Diahnne Abbott between 1976 and 1988 with whom he has Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47. 1995 saw him welcome twin sons Aaron and Julian with then partner Toukie Smith. De Niro is also father to Elliot and Helen Grace with Grace Hightower with whom he split back in 2018. Speaking about his elder childrens' reception of Gia, the actor said, "The kids all get a big kick out of her. The grandkids even. She’s their aunt (and) they’re about to be teenagers."

Robert De Niro addresses Oscar buzz around Killers of the Flower Moon



Robert De Niro has a major Oscars season coming up, considering the ten nominations the Martin Scorsese film has bagged at the Academy Awards this year. De Niro too stands nominated for the category of Best Supporting Actor. However, De Niro is firm about not fixating on winning. His approach for Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone, is different.

Gladstone is a frontrunner for the category of Best Actress addressing which the actor said, “I feel that Lily has a very good chance of winning it. I’m hoping that that’ll happen.”