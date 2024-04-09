×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Robert Downey Jr Breaks Silence On Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Joke On His Past Drug Addiction

Robert Downey Jr addressed Jimmy Kimmel's 2024 Oscars jab during a recent interview.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Downey Jr
Robert Downey Jr with Jimmy Kimmel. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Oppenheimer. However, when Jimmy Kimmel presented the award, he took a jibe at his past drug addiction. This didn't go down well with the guests as well as the fans. Now, a month later, the Iron Man actor addressed the controversy and turns out she took it as a joke.

I don't care: Robert Downey Jr.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Robert Downey Jr. was asked about Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar joke and said, "I don't care. I love Jimmy Kimmel.” The 56-year-old actor added that he believes Kimmel is a "national treasure".

(A file photo of RDJ with Oscar | Image: YouTube)
(A file photo of RDJ with Oscar | Image: YouTube)

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel while announcing Robert as a winner jokingly said, "Congratulations to (Cillian Murphy’s) co-star, Robert Downey Jr. This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s career. Well, one of the highest points,” referencing the actor's past struggles with substance abuse. Soon after he uttered these words, the camera panned at Robert who was seen touching his nose, while people in the background laughed.

The host then quipped, "Was that too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?” To this, RDJ gestured to wrap it up before changing his mind and saying, "keep it going".

(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)
(Screengrabs from the video | Image: YouTube)

Robert Downey Jr.'s past battles with substance abuse

During the initial days of his career, RDJ struggled with addiction and was arrested several times. However, he entered a treatment programme and was announced soberly in 2003, as per Us Weekly. The actor credited his wife Susan Downey for helping him in the journey to sobriety. He even gave a shout-out to his wife during his Oscar acceptance speech.

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and The Academy. In that order,” Downey Jr. joked in his acceptance speech. “I’d like to thank my veterinarian—I mean, my wife, Susan Downey. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and you loved me back to life. That's why I’m here,” he added.
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

