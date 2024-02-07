Advertisement

In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the Batman Begins role that he lost. The actor is currently basking in the reflection of the thirteen nominations, his last release Oppenheimer has bagged from the Academy. The Christopher Nolan directorial featured Downey Jr in the role of Lewis Strauss. Amid all of this, the actor has revealed that he originally met Christopher Nolan ahead of Batman Begins to discuss the potential of a role.

Robert Downey Jr. lost this role in Batman trilogy

The actor revealed that he met Nolan with the prospect of playing the villainous Scarecrow in the director’s Dark Knight origin story. However, he didn’t get the part. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey said, “I’m pretty sure I heard about [this role] and I was like, ‘I’m Scarecrow.” He added, “And then I remember meeting [Nolan] for tea and I was like, ‘He doesn’t seem like he’s really in on this interview.’ And he was polite and all that. But you can tell when someone is kind of like, ‘It’s not going to go anywhere.'”

Robert Downey Jr is relieved he did not win the Oscar back in 1992



Robert Downey Jr recently opened up on how he considers him not bagging a win for his first Oscar nomination, as a blessing in disguise. For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr, was 27 years old. Back in 1992, when he was nominated for an Oscar under the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role for film Chaplin in which he essayed the titular role. The actor eventually lost to Robert De Niro for Scent of a Woman, a loss he says was much needed as a victory would have accelerated his descent down the wrong path.

In a conversation with The View, he said, "I was young and crazy...(winning) would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track." The actor further described the next three decades following his first Oscar nomination, as "30 years of dependency, depravity and despair".