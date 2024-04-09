×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Robert Downey Jr Says Would ‘Happily’ Return As Iron Man Post Oscar Win

In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr replied positively when asked if he would like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Downey Jr as Iron-Man
Robert Downey Jr as Iron-Man | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was launched by Robert Downey Jr. with his role as Iron Man in 2007. The actor moved on to other projects after his tragic demise in Avengers: Endgame and became a part of Christopher Nolan's recent release, Oppenheimer. The role of Lewis Strauss got him his first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. However, Robert has not ruled out the idea of an MCU comeback.

Robert Downey Jr is open to playing Iron Man again

In a conversation with Esquire Magazine, the actor replied positively when asked if he would like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man. He said, “Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win."

 

Kevin Feige is the president of the Marvel Studios and he has made it clear in the past that they will not bring back Iron Man to the MCU as they are "going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again." He had said, “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

Robert Downey Jr’s Marvel journey

Robert as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first outing as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other Marvel films as well.

 

Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. The character sacrificed his life to save the universe, as he snapped his fingers while wearing the gauntlet with infinity stones, which resulted in Thanos and his army turning into dust. Since then, there have been many speculations and theories about his comeback to the MCU.

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

