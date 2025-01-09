Robert Pattinson's Batman To Cross Over Into James Gunn's DC Universe? Matt Reeves Has The Answer

Director Matt Reeves believes Robert Pattison starrer 'The Batman' can enter James Gunn's DC universe only if it 'makes sense.' The shooting of the sequel is expected to start this year, reported Variety.



As per Variety, recently James Gunn admitted contemplation to bringing 'The Batman' (2022) into his new DC Universe. The Batman was directed by Matt Reeves. The actor recently addressed this matter at a podcast at the Golden Globes.

Matt Reeves said, "It really comes down to whether it makes sense," Reeves said. "There was a story I wanted to tell. The epic crime saga. It's been important to me to play that out and James and Peter have been really great about that. They are letting us do that. What the future brings, I can't really tell you.

I have no idea. My head is down right now on getting 'The Batman Part II' shooting, which is the most important thing."



On the topic of possible transfer of Robert in DC Universe, Reeves said, "I don't know, we will have to see where that goes."



Recently, Warner Bros. announced the new release date of 'Batman 2'. Marking a postponement of one year from its original release date, the film is now slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2027. Netizens were disappointed with the delay. In response, James Gunn justified the delay and called it a common practice in the making of sequels. The director has defended the choice by recounting the gap between the sequels of hit films like Alien, Incredibles, Terminator, Avatar, Top Gun and others.



"To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," he wrote. "7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3."



According to the report of Deadline, Gunn confirmed the move was writing-related after the announcement. He wrote, "Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."



'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson was a huge hit at the box office. The film approximately earned USD 369.3 million domestically and USD 772 million internationally.