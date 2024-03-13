×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman 2 Delayed, To Release On THIS Date

Robert Pattinson will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Pattinson in Batman
Robert Pattinson in Batman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fans of The Batman Part II will have to wait a year longer to see Robert Pattinson reprise his role, as the film's release date has been pushed back to October 2, 2026. Warner Bros has announced that Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will hit the theaters on October 2, 2026. Also, the Batman Part II wasn't the only notable change made to Warner Bros.

Batman still | Image: X

 

Others films which have been delayed apart from Batman 2

Other titles like Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, starring Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, will take The Batman sequel's old spot on October 3, 2025. And Alto Knights, a mob drama starring two Robert De Niros, has been postponed from November 15, 2024 to March 21, 2025.

Advertisement
Batman still | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Batman 2

Robert Pattinson will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Batman still | Image: X

 

Matt Reeves, who directed the first part, will also direct the sequel. It's unclear who, beyond Pattinson, will be back for the sequel. The first film, which took a grim (though PG-13) look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as the world's greatest detective, starred Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon, as per Variety.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman first came to light at CinemaCon in April 2022. Mattson Tomlin joined the project in August of that year to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the film's title and release date as October 3, 2025.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

5 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

5 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

7 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

9 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

12 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

14 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

14 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

14 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

15 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

16 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

17 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

19 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

20 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

21 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

22 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

22 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

23 minutes ago
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test

India News LIVE

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo