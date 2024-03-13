Advertisement

Fans of The Batman Part II will have to wait a year longer to see Robert Pattinson reprise his role, as the film's release date has been pushed back to October 2, 2026. Warner Bros has announced that Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will hit the theaters on October 2, 2026. Also, the Batman Part II wasn't the only notable change made to Warner Bros.

Others films which have been delayed apart from Batman 2

Other titles like Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, starring Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, will take The Batman sequel's old spot on October 3, 2025. And Alto Knights, a mob drama starring two Robert De Niros, has been postponed from November 15, 2024 to March 21, 2025.

What more do we know about Batman 2

Robert Pattinson will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Matt Reeves, who directed the first part, will also direct the sequel. It's unclear who, beyond Pattinson, will be back for the sequel. The first film, which took a grim (though PG-13) look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as the world's greatest detective, starred Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon, as per Variety.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman first came to light at CinemaCon in April 2022. Mattson Tomlin joined the project in August of that year to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the film's title and release date as October 3, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)

