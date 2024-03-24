Advertisement

Filmmaker Ron Howard, who is known for his classics like Cocoon and Backdraft, has said that he refuses to watch his hit movies. In an interview with People, Ron spoke about the work that he has done.

Why Does Ron Howard Not Watch His Hit Films?

While speaking to People, Ron said, “Frankly, I don’t go back and watch my movies, so it’s been a long time since I’ve seen ‘Splash’.” Ron further spoke about his 1984 comedy Splash which starred Daryl Hannah as a mermaid discovered by Tom Hanks. He said, “Making the movie was so much fun. We just laughed every day. It was such a buoyant, romantic, funny combination of story values and situations.”

File photo of Ron Howards | Image: X

Howard’s career started in acting, with him first playing Opie on The Andy Griffith Show before his breakout role of Richie Cunningham in Happy Days Sitcom throughout the 1970s.

Ron speaks about Will Smith's altercation with CHris Rock at Oscars

Ron Howard was in the news earlier when he spoke about Will Smith's altercation with comedian Chris Rock at Oscars. According to Deadline, Howard stated, "These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behaviour." He continued," I’m not on the Academy board and I can’t speak for their process but I do know them and they will be very, very thoughtful. I will be curious to see what sort of decisions they make.”

Howard's longtime collaborator Brian Grazer also shared his thoughts on the altercation, calling it an 'unfortunate' detraction from the main event. "I produced the Oscars one year and I think it’s a celebration to the artists… and it should only focus on that,” he mentioned and added, "It’s unfortunate it detracted from that."

