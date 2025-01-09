Rumoured Couple Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster Step Out Hand-in-hand For A Dinner Date, Netizens Call Wolverine Actor 'Cheater'

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. However, the latest photos of the duo walking hand-in-hand after their dinner date, confirms that they are are in love. The rumoured couple has worked together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man (2022). In the show, they played romantic leads and it is speculated that the two fell for each other while working together.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster go public with their romance?

In the photos obtained by People magazine, Hugh and Sutton can be seen enjoying a walk together. They went for dinner in Santa Monica, California, on Monday. Hugh can be seen casually dressed in a dark jacket paired with a grey shirt and white pants, while Sutton looks pretty in an olive maxi dress layered with a tan trench coat.

This comes after Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023. Sutton, on the other hand, divorced her second husband Ted Griffin last October, ending their 10-year marriage.

Netizens have an opinion on Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's viral photos

Soon after the photos of the rumoured couple were shared on the internet, netizens shared their opinions. One section welcomed the new relationship, whereas the other section expressed disappointment. They accused Hugh of cheating on his ex-wife. A user wrote, "My respect for him has gone down. Pfft. Team Deb. So he was all talk in the end."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Another wrote, "Am I the only person bothered by the Hugh Jackman and Sutton foster thing? They both cheated on their spouses and then totally called the paps for their recent perp walk, it's icky."

A third user wrote, "Hugh Jackman cheating on his wife, then divorcing her and now staging paparazzi pics for People magazine with the woman he cheated with. I'm finally vindicated for not ever liking him. He is as fake as his friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively."

What's next for Hugh Jackman on the work front?