The much-anticipated action comedy The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, hit theaters on Friday, marking Gosling's transformation into stuntman Colt Seavers. Directed by David Leitch, the film's release garnered mixed reactions, particularly in India, where it failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Meanwhile, his previous release Barbie was a box office success in India.

The Fall Guy's underwhelming opening in India

Despite the star power of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy struggled to gain traction with Indian audiences, as evidenced by its average opening day collection of ₹50 lakh. Fans in India seemed disenchanted with Gosling's departure from his usual roles, opting instead to portray a daring stuntman, which may have contributed to the film's lukewarm reception, as per Sacnilk.

The Fall Guy poster | Image: IMDb

In contrast to its Indian debut, The Fall Guy made a promising start in the United States, earning $3.15 million from Thursday previews, Variety reported. The film's success during early access screenings and its wide release across 3,200 locations on Thursday hinted at its potential to attract audiences in other markets.

The Fall Guy still | Image: IMDb

Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy fails to outperform Barbie

Ryan Gosling's previous venture Barbie resonated more strongly with Indian audiences, raking in an impressive ₹5 crore on its opening day, as per Variety. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film captivated viewers and went on to amass ₹43.80 crore during its theatrical run in India, further solidifying Ryan Gosling's appeal in the region.

Zendaya's Challengers faced similar difficulties at the Indian box office, collecting a mere ₹4 lakhs on its opening day. Despite a limited release, the film struggled to make an impact amid the competitive landscape.

What is The Fall Guy about?

Based on the 80s TV series of the same name, The Fall Guy follows Gosling's character, Colt Seavers, a stuntman entangled in a conspiracy surrounding the disappearance of a movie star, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Emily Blunt stars as Seavers' director and former flame, with supporting roles from Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Palmer.