Ryan Gosling disclosed that he initially rejected the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie. However, he eventually received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In an interview with Variety, the actor opened up on why he had decided to turn down the role of Ken.

Ryan Gosling sheds light on his role as Ken

Ryan Gosling cited "life things" and scheduling conflicts as the primary reasons for declining the role of Ken. Additionally, he admitted feeling some apprehension about portraying the iconic pop culture character.

Despite the initial refusal, Greta Gerwig remained steadfast in her desire to cast Gosling as Ken. She continued to craft the character with him in mind, even going as far as writing "Ken Ryan Gosling" in the script notes. Gerwig stated, “I think at one point I told him that I’d seen the future, and that he was in it and he was Ken. That made him laugh, but I think he also secretly saw the same future.”

Margot Robbie's determination

Producer and star Margot Robbie confirmed Ryan Gosling's initial rejection but emphasised her and Gerwig's determination to have him on board. To sway Gosling, Robbie devised a unique strategy – she promised to gift him something every day during filming. From a book about horses (Ken's favorite animal) to puka shells (the doll's beach accessory), Robbie's thoughtful presents held sentimental significance for the character.

Though none of the gifts were extravagant, Robbie's daily offerings eventually persuaded Gosling to reconsider. "Eventually, I thought, ‘Who am I to argue with Greta Gerwig and Margot?’” Gosling recalled. “And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn’t. At a certain point, I thought, ‘They see something that I don’t see.’”

While Gosling didn't reciprocate the daily gifts to Robbie, he did express gratitude in his own way. For Gerwig's 40th birthday, he organised a surprise flash mob featuring Barbies dancing to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night and Kens singing I’m Just Ken. The heartfelt gesture left the director emotional and appreciative of the unexpected celebration.