English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Ryan Gosling Turned Down The Role Of Ken In Barbie For THIS Reason

Ryan Gosling disclosed that he initially rejected the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie. However, he eventually received an Oscar nomination.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling, Hollywood
Ryan Gosling | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ryan Gosling disclosed that he initially rejected the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film, Barbie. However, he eventually received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In an interview with Variety, the actor opened up on why he had decided to turn down the role of Ken.

Ryan Gosling sheds light on his role as Ken

Ryan Gosling cited "life things" and scheduling conflicts as the primary reasons for declining the role of Ken. Additionally, he admitted feeling some apprehension about portraying the iconic pop culture character.

 

Despite the initial refusal, Greta Gerwig remained steadfast in her desire to cast Gosling as Ken. She continued to craft the character with him in mind, even going as far as writing "Ken Ryan Gosling" in the script notes. Gerwig stated, “I think at one point I told him that I’d seen the future, and that he was in it and he was Ken. That made him laugh, but I think he also secretly saw the same future.”

 

Margot Robbie's determination

Producer and star Margot Robbie confirmed Ryan Gosling's initial rejection but emphasised her and Gerwig's determination to have him on board. To sway Gosling, Robbie devised a unique strategy – she promised to gift him something every day during filming. From a book about horses (Ken's favorite animal) to puka shells (the doll's beach accessory), Robbie's thoughtful presents held sentimental significance for the character.

Advertisement

 

Though none of the gifts were extravagant, Robbie's daily offerings eventually persuaded Gosling to reconsider. "Eventually, I thought, ‘Who am I to argue with Greta Gerwig and Margot?’” Gosling recalled. “And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn’t. At a certain point, I thought, ‘They see something that I don’t see.’”

Advertisement

While Gosling didn't reciprocate the daily gifts to Robbie, he did express gratitude in his own way. For Gerwig's 40th birthday, he organised a surprise flash mob featuring Barbies dancing to Dua Lipa's Dance the Night and Kens singing I’m Just Ken. The heartfelt gesture left the director emotional and appreciative of the unexpected celebration.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement