Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy Sets New Guinness World Record For Car Stunt

Advertisement

The highly anticipated film The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has made headlines once again and this time for achieving an exciting Guinness World Record. Directed by David Leitch and featuring a star-studded cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, and Hannah Waddingham, the action comedy is enjoying significant buzz ahead of its 2024 release.

What world record did The Fall Guy break?

According to a report from PRNewswire, the cast of The Fall Guy gathered for a Special Screening event in Los Angeles on March 13. During the event, Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch presented a Guinness World Records Certification to stunt driver Logan Holladay, who worked on the film as Gosling's character's stunt driver.

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy | Image: IMDb

Holladay achieved the remarkable feat of performing the most cannon rolls in a car, earning him a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

The report reveals that Holladay executed an impressive eight-and-a-half cannon rolls for a scene filmed in Sydney, Australia, in 2022, surpassing the previous record set by the 2006 film Casino Royale. In the Daniel Craig starrer stuntman Adam Kirley performed seven cannon rolls, making Holladay's achievement even more remarkable.

For those unfamiliar with the stunt, a cannon roll involves a cannon-like device placed beneath a car, which moves the vehicle into a series of rolls upon reaching a specific speed. In The Fall Guy, Holladay executed the stunt in a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee, outfitted with an exterior fibreglass body specifically for the film.

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about The Fall Guy?

This movie follows the story of actor Tom Ryder, portrayed by Gosling, who mysteriously disappears from the set of his film. Jody Moreno, played by Blunt, finds her directorial career in danger following Tom's disappearance. She teams up with her ex-boyfriend Colt, portrayed by Gosling, an ageing action choreographer, to search for Tom. The film is an adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name and will hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.