Ryan Chan, best known for his long standing and significant association with Marvel, has passed away. He was 56. The news was confirmed by the studio in a statement shared on Friday, April 26. Hugh Jackman who had the pleasure working with Chan across the Avengers franchise (Infinity War and Endgame) as well as the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine, mourned his loss. Ryan Reynolds too, expressed his condolences.

Hugh Jackman calls Ryan Chan 'best in the business'



Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram handle to share a lengthy note, mourning the passing of Ryan Chan. Jackman particularly pressed on how the pleasure of collaborating with Chan was more the actor's than the production designer's, considering the latter's commitment to his craft.

Excerpts from his note read, "...There was not a day shooting when I didn’t marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business...Time for him to finish the job he loved so much. He told a great story. And man – I am so honoured to have played a role."

Ryan Reynolds believes Ryan Chan was 'incomparable'



Ryan Reynolds too, reflected on the great loss what Chan's passing signified. Chan's creative flair and kind-hearted humanity, were the key points of reflection for Reynold's farewell note. Excerpts from it read, "Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss...I don’t pretend to know every chapter of Ray’s heart, but I know it’s unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity."

Reynolds also recounted his last conversation with Chan in which he had complimented the production designer for his ability to "make magic". Chan's farewell project, Deadpool and Wolverine, is set for a release on July 26.