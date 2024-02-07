Ryan Reynolds is returning as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool in the third installment of the franchise. The film is all set to release on July 26. | Image: Instagram

The highly anticipated Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped up its shoot after facing delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film features Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. The actor took to his official social media handle and announced that the film has concluded. With this, he expressed gratitude to the cast and crew members.

Ryan Reynolds pens an emotional note

The actor also paid a humorous nod to co-star Hugh Jackman. His message read, “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect/ I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

It was accompanied with a picture of the superhero's spandex torso

I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

More about Deadpool 3

The film is expected to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and rumours suggest exciting cameos from characters across Marvel's multiverse including Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance. However, Reynolds has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

Deadpool 3 marks a significant milestone as the first R-rated film in the MCU, which also promises an unparalleled cinematic experience. Reynolds had earlier delighted fans by sharing another glimpse of the Deadpool costume in an Instagram year-in-review gallery. The actor expressed gratitude for the year gone by, expressing the joy of working and playing with amazing people.