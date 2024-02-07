Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Ryan Reynolds Pens An Emotional Note As He Wraps Deadpool 3 Shooting, Says ‘It’s Mostly Tears’

After multiple SAG-AFTRA strikes, Deadpool 3 has finally concluded shooting. Actor Ryan Reynolds wrote an emotional note expressing gratitutde.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds is returning as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool in the third installment of the franchise. The film is all set to release on July 26. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The highly anticipated Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped up its shoot after facing delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film features Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. The actor took to his official social media handle and announced that the film has concluded. With this, he expressed gratitude to the cast and crew members. 

Ryan Reynolds pens an emotional note 

The actor also paid a humorous nod to co-star Hugh Jackman. His message read, “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect/ I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

It was accompanied with a picture of the superhero's spandex torso

Advertisement

More about Deadpool 3

The film is expected to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and rumours suggest exciting cameos from characters across Marvel's multiverse including Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance. However, Reynolds has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. 

Deadpool 3 marks a significant milestone as the first R-rated film in the MCU, which also promises an unparalleled cinematic experience. Reynolds had earlier delighted fans by sharing another glimpse of the Deadpool costume in an Instagram year-in-review gallery. The actor expressed gratitude for the year gone by, expressing the joy of working and playing with amazing people.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement