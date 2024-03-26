Advertisement

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has made startling claims against fellow actor Sacha Baron Cohen. She alleged that he has attempted to prevent the release of her forthcoming memoir, titled Rebel Rising. However, Sacha has now broken his silence on the matter and issued a statement through a representative.

What were the allegations made by Rebel Wilson?

Rebel Wilson, known for her roles in comedies such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, took to her Instagram stories to express her frustration, accusing Baron Cohen of trying to silence her. Without directly naming him, she hinted at a chapter in her book that references an unnamed individual, identified by Wilson as "the 'a**hole'" she worked with on a film.

Rebel Wilson file photo | Image: X

Sacha Baron Cohen denies Rebel Wilson's claims

In response to Rebel Wilson's claims, a spokesperson for Sacha Baron Cohen denied the allegations, asserting that there is no truth to the actress' accusations. The spokesperson cited extensive evidence, including documents, footage, and eyewitness accounts from the production of The Brothers Grimsby, in which both actors starred together.

Sacha Baron file photo | Image: X

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement by Sacha's rep read.

What was Rebel Wilson's stand?

Undeterred by Sacha Baron Cohen's denial, Rebel Wilson remained steadfast in her resolve to publish her memoir. In previous social media posts, she hinted at the challenges she faced while working with certain individuals in Hollywood, emphasising the importance of maintaining a professional and respectful work environment.

Wilson had previously spoken about her experiences working with Baron Cohen on The Brothers Grimsby, revealing that she declined to film a nude scene that he allegedly requested. She opened up about the need for decency and sensibility behind the camera. Despite the controversy surrounding her claims against Baron Cohen, Wilson's memoir is slated for release on April 2.