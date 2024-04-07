Advertisement

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have always kept a low profile when it to their relationship. Regardless, news of their separation, announced via a joint Instagram story, came as a shock to most. Of their two decades of togetherness, the couple have been married for 13 years. While neither have officially addressed the reason behind their divorce, media reports have seemingly pinpointed their multiple bones of contention.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were reportedly arguing over parenthood and work



As per an exclusive US Weekly report, a eyewitness recalled Sacha and Isla having a "heated argument" at an A-list Hollywood hotspot. The two were reportedly "furiously argu(ing)" over, as stated in the report, "conflicting filming schedules, promotional tours and childcare demands".

The source quoted in the report said, "They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention. They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family". The source also clarified a pressing concern on the minds of most - that of Rebel Wilson's accusations on Cohen acting as a catalyst in the situation - but Wilson's claims, have "nothing to do" with their split.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's divorce announcement



Sacha and Isla's divorce announcement, made via their Instagram stories, followed a formal template. The adjoining photo was a throwback picture of the duo in tennis outfits - a reference carried in their statement.

The statement read, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy". Sacha and Isla are parents to three children.