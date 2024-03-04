English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Sam Asghari Reflects On Divorce From Britney Spears Within A Year, Says 'People Grow Apart'

Despite being the one to file for divorce, Sam Asghari spoke to People magazine, expressing nothing but gratitude for his time with Britney.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In June 2022, pop sensation Britney Spears tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple, who began their relationship back in 2017, appeared to be head over heels in love. However, just over a year later, in August 2023, the two announced their decision to part ways, leaving fans and the media curious about the reasons behind their sudden divorce.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Image: X

 

Sam Asghari's remarks despite divorce

Despite being the one to file for divorce, Sam Asghari spoke to People magazine, expressing nothing but gratitude for his time with Britney. He emphasized that he holds no ill will and sees the relationship as a blessing. Asghari stated, "People grow apart and move on. I've always hated when people part ways and talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Image: X

 

Britney's post-split Instagram revelation

In a November Instagram post, Britney addressed her separation from Sam, acknowledging the end of their six-year relationship. While not delving into details, she emphasized that she couldn't endure the pain any longer. Britney's post hinted at the emotional toll the breakup took on her, despite the cryptic nature of her message.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Image: X

 

Rumors of a tell-all memory about the divorce

Speculation arose in November about Britney Spears considering a release that delves into the details of her divorce from Sam Asghari. Sources told US Weekly that the singer is not looking to "take Sam down" but aims to share her perspective on what went wrong in their relationship. This potential project could provide insights into the challenges and emotions surrounding their high-profile breakup.
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

