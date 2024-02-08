English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Totally Viral/ Sam Worthington teases 'bigger than ever' Avatar sequels, shares shooting will resume in February

Avatar fame Sam Worthington said that the shooting will resume next month on the film's next installment of the fantasy-sci-fi franchise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Avatar
Avatar poster | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Actor Sam Worthington, speaking at the premiere of his Netflix heist thriller Lift, has revealed that the cast of James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar film series is set to resume production in February. The actor shared insights into the upcoming films, emphasising the enormity of the project. He said, "We go back to work on it in a month, and it’s big. It’s bigger than you can imagine."

James Cameron shares details about Avatar 3

James Cameron, currently busy in post-production for Avatar 3, assured fans that the film is "right on track" for its December 2025 release date. This third installment has been in the works since before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water in December 2022, which achieved massive success, becoming the third-highest-grossing film in history with $2.3 billion worldwide.

(A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb)

Cameron adopted a unique approach, shooting live-action scenes for Avatar 4 alongside The Way of Water to maintain age continuity among the characters. While the live-action for Avatar 3 and portions of Avatar 4 were completed concurrently, the remaining scenes for the fourth film are yet to be filmed.

Advertisement

The filmmaker revealed the intricate timeline involving time jumps in the storyline, explaining, "We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released." Cameron acknowledged the challenges faced during the post-production of Avatar 2, citing "pandemic-related interruptions and production reboots".

(A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb)

As Sam Worthington hinted at a return to Cameron's studio, it's likely the cast will be involved in post-production activities such as ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) for Avatar 3. Cameron's meticulous planning involves completing the remainder of Avatar 4 after the release of Avatar 3.

Advertisement

The Avatar film series, initially slated for a 2024 release, faced delays with Disney rescheduling Avatar 3 to December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 21, 2029, followed by the final installment, Avatar 5, on December 19, 2031. This timeline will see the conclusion of the saga 22 years after the original blockbuster in 2009.

(A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb)

When James Cameron talked about the expectations of Avatar

Regarding expectations from Avatar, James Cameron said, “We’re seeing new cultures, new creatures -- all the same stuff you’d expect from an Avatar movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them." He further assured fans that the movie will be the best water VFX. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement