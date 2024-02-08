Advertisement

Actor Sam Worthington, speaking at the premiere of his Netflix heist thriller Lift, has revealed that the cast of James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar film series is set to resume production in February. The actor shared insights into the upcoming films, emphasising the enormity of the project. He said, "We go back to work on it in a month, and it’s big. It’s bigger than you can imagine."

James Cameron shares details about Avatar 3

James Cameron, currently busy in post-production for Avatar 3, assured fans that the film is "right on track" for its December 2025 release date. This third installment has been in the works since before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water in December 2022, which achieved massive success, becoming the third-highest-grossing film in history with $2.3 billion worldwide.

(A still from Avatar | Image: IMDb)

Cameron adopted a unique approach, shooting live-action scenes for Avatar 4 alongside The Way of Water to maintain age continuity among the characters. While the live-action for Avatar 3 and portions of Avatar 4 were completed concurrently, the remaining scenes for the fourth film are yet to be filmed.

The filmmaker revealed the intricate timeline involving time jumps in the storyline, explaining, "We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so the part where we come back is the part we haven’t shot yet. So we’ll start on that after three is released." Cameron acknowledged the challenges faced during the post-production of Avatar 2, citing "pandemic-related interruptions and production reboots".

As Sam Worthington hinted at a return to Cameron's studio, it's likely the cast will be involved in post-production activities such as ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) for Avatar 3. Cameron's meticulous planning involves completing the remainder of Avatar 4 after the release of Avatar 3.

The Avatar film series, initially slated for a 2024 release, faced delays with Disney rescheduling Avatar 3 to December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 21, 2029, followed by the final installment, Avatar 5, on December 19, 2031. This timeline will see the conclusion of the saga 22 years after the original blockbuster in 2009.

When James Cameron talked about the expectations of Avatar

Regarding expectations from Avatar, James Cameron said, “We’re seeing new cultures, new creatures -- all the same stuff you’d expect from an Avatar movie, but the whole idea of this cycle of films is to live with these people and go on this epic journey with them." He further assured fans that the movie will be the best water VFX.